Overview

Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Kedhar works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.