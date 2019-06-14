Dr. Sanjay Kantu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Kantu, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Kantu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hospital Medical Center/ Indiana University
Dr. Kantu works at
Locations
-
1
New York Center For Ear Nose Throat Sinus & Allergy, LLP2204 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 646-2500Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 11:00amThursday8:30am - 11:00amFriday8:00am - 11:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
New York Center For Ear, Nose, Throat, Sinus & Allergy9015 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-1701Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday12:00pm - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kantu?
great experience
About Dr. Sanjay Kantu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Russian and Spanish
- 1952339806
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital Medical Center/ Indiana University
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Columbia College, Columbia University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantu works at
Dr. Kantu speaks Arabic, Hindi, Russian and Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.