Overview

Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.