Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grady Health Systems80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-4358
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Excellent!
About Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760499529
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.