Overview

Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Garg works at Carolina Rheumatology/Int Medcn in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.