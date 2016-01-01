See All Pediatricians in Decatur, IL
Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Garg works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur
    1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 329-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  Orchitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1679594055
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital Of Illinois At Peoria
    Medical Education
    • L.L.R.M. Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garg works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. View the full address on Dr. Garg’s profile.

    Dr. Garg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

