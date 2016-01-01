Overview

Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Garg works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.