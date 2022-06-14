Overview

Dr. Sanjay Dixit, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dixit works at BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM ENDOCRINOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.