Dr. Deshpande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjay Deshpande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Deshpande, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.
Locations
1
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee - Seton Professional Office Building13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste 116, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-3700
2
Ascension Medical Group - Coulis Cardiology1414 N Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (414) 298-7280
3
Cardiac Rhythm Specialists-Milwaukee Office2350 N Lake Dr Ste 206, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7280
4
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates1001 E Superior St Ste 201, Duluth, MN 55802 Directions (218) 249-3057Monday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Despande was able to diagnose & treat my Dysautonomia after many other doctors failed. He is kind & takes his time with you. I've referred many people to him. His assistant Kathy is also a wonderful asset.
About Dr. Sanjay Deshpande, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Marathi
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Samaritan Medical Center
- John H. Stroger Jr. of Cook County Hospital
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College
- University Of Bombay, Ruparel College Of Arts, Science and Commerce
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
