Dr. Sanjay Deshpande, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (64)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sanjay Deshpande, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.

Dr. Deshpande works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee - Seton Professional Building in Mequon, WI with other offices in Sheboygan, WI, Milwaukee, WI and Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee - Seton Professional Office Building
    13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste 116, Mequon, WI 53097 (262) 243-3700
    Ascension Medical Group - Coulis Cardiology
    1414 N Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 (414) 298-7280
    Cardiac Rhythm Specialists-Milwaukee Office
    2350 N Lake Dr Ste 206, Milwaukee, WI 53211 (414) 298-7280
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates
    1001 E Superior St Ste 201, Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 249-3057
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
  • CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
  • Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Third Degree Heart Block
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Bradycardia
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dizziness
Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Hypotension
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • National Elevator
    • Network Health
    • Principal Life
    • State Farm
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • Universal American
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Feb 08, 2020
    Dr. Despande was able to diagnose & treat my Dysautonomia after many other doctors failed. He is kind & takes his time with you. I've referred many people to him. His assistant Kathy is also a wonderful asset.
    Deb — Feb 08, 2020
    About Dr. Sanjay Deshpande, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Marathi
    • 1780786665
    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Samaritan Medical Center
    Residency
    Residency
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • University Of Bombay, Ruparel College Of Arts, Science and Commerce
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Deshpande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deshpande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deshpande has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshpande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshpande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshpande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshpande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshpande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

