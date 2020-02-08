Overview

Dr. Sanjay Deshpande, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.



Dr. Deshpande works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee - Seton Professional Building in Mequon, WI with other offices in Sheboygan, WI, Milwaukee, WI and Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.