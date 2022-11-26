Overview

Dr. Sanjay Dass, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES



Dr. Dass works at CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - Chenal in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Constipation and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

