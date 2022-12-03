Overview

Dr. Sanjay Dandamudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Dandamudi works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - West Pavilion in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.