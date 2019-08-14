Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjay Chauhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Chauhan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Sanjay Chauhan MD Inc.2407 E Sussex Way Ste 107, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 244-0955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
At 76 I frequent many Drs. and by far he's the best as well as a pleasant professional staff that makes the visit even better.
About Dr. Sanjay Chauhan, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauhan accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.