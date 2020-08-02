Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Locations
Cary Rheumatology940 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 104, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 344-0180
Cary Rheumatology & Arthritis Associates300 Ashville Ave Ste 220, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 344-0180
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Doc since he opened hid practice. It’s been 9 years since I did see him and still would highly recommend him. I found him extremely competent and attentive. Unfortunately he does not accept IBMs Aetna insurance now so I have to find someone else but he took my insurance I would be back to him again.
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780896092
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Muhlenburg Hosp-UMDNJ-RW Johnson Med Sch
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhary speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
