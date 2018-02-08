Overview

Dr. Sanjay Chabra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.