Overview

Dr. Sanjay Bindra, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Bindra works at San Mateo Medical Center EMR in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.