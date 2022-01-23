Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhojraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
Diane Zebari MD26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! I feel fortunate to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124090303
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiology
