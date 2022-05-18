See All Gastroenterologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Sanjay Bhat, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (146)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sanjay Bhat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Bhat works at South County Outpati Endoscopy in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endoscopy Center
    5139 Mattis Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 729-9780
  2. 2
    Main Office
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 392B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 729-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    May 18, 2022
    Everything went well and the staff was wonderful. They took good car of me. Follow up call by Dr. Bhat and he explained everything. My first colonoscopy was in a hospital and I felt spoiled but Scopes worked out well. Even though they were running behind I was in and out.
    Will P — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjay Bhat, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Konkani and Marathi
    • 1356322036
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • Salem Hospital
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    • University of Mumbai
    • University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhat works at South County Outpati Endoscopy in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bhat’s profile.

    Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bhat speaks Hindi, Konkani and Marathi.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.