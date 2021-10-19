Overview

Dr. Sanjay Batta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Batta works at Elizabeth Primary Care in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.