Dr. Bangarulingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjay Bangarulingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Bangarulingam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mysore Med Coll and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Siu School of Medicine-pavilion Lab301 N 8TH ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B is truly one of the kindest and most selfless doctors I have had in 60 years of my life. I cannot tell you how blessed I felt to have him perform my test today at St John's Hospital. It is the first time in my life I ever felt like a person and not just a number or another patient.
About Dr. Sanjay Bangarulingam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952408734
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Cook County Hosp
- Mysore Med Coll
- Gastroenterology
