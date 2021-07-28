Dr. Sanjay Bagaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Bagaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjay Bagaria, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0207
Dr. Bavaria Is simply a stud!!!!! This master did my removal of my spleen in 2015 (before stem cell transplant) and it could not have gone any better. I’m an overweight man and he took the six hours to remove it piece by piece which I will thank him to the day I die, I hope him and his family are doing absolutely wonderful……Wow!!! What a man!!!!
- Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649432345
- SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Bagaria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bagaria using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bagaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagaria works at
Dr. Bagaria has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.