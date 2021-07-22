Dr. Sanjay Ahluwalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahluwalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Ahluwalia, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Ahluwalia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology, P.C. a division of Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates, PLC2971 W Elliot Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 733-5483
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Sanjay Ahluwalia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
- Lokmanya Tilak Mun MC Bombay U
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahluwalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahluwalia has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahluwalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahluwalia speaks Hindi.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.