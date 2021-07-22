Overview

Dr. Sanjay Ahluwalia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.



Dr. Ahluwalia works at Advanced Gastroenterology in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.