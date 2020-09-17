See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lake Jackson, TX
Dr. Sanjay Aggarwal, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Aggarwal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Victoria University Of Manchester and is affiliated with Matagorda Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Aggarwal works at Sanjay Aggarwal MD PA in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanjay Aggarwal MD PA
    215 Oak Dr S Ste H, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 297-1007
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Matagorda Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Sanjay Aggarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801878608
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas, San Antonio
    Internship
    • Meridia Huron Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Victoria University Of Manchester
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
