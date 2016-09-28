See All Ophthalmologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Agarwal works at Coastal Bend Retina PA in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Bend Retina PA
    5722 Esplanade Dr Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 (361) 980-1115

  South Texas Surgical Hospital

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Sep 28, 2016
    My experience was awesome. The doctor and staff took really good care of my needs. I felt as if I was important to them and not just a number. I arrived in the office on a Wednesday to find out I had a retinal detachment and was in surgery the very next day. Dr. Agarwal explained to me and my spouse in great detail what had happen and what needed to happen next. Thanks!
    Rochelle Allen in Corpus Christi, TX — Sep 28, 2016
    English, Spanish
    1871575688
    UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Agarwal works at Coastal Bend Retina PA in Corpus Christi, TX.

    Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

