Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
-
1
California Specialty Physicians995 Montague Expy Ste 218, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 942-0300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
I have been so impressed by Dr. Agarwal & his care over the past year. After my husband told me my "purring kitten" snoring had increased to "lion roaring," I knew I had to get checked for sleep apnea. Meanwhile, my husband contracted Covid-19, was in the hospital 13 days & on home oxygen for 3 months afterwards. Though running a very busy practice, Dr. Agarwal was able to fit my husband in as a new patient. Much of the testing we required was able to be performed at the office-a great convenience. Another aspect I appreciate about Dr. Agarwal is that he takes the time to explain when questions or concerns arise. He takes into account my odd work/sleep schedule. I am grateful for the care and compassion Dr. Agawal has shown my husband & me.
About Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Spanish, Urdu and Vietnamese
- 1477523249
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Michael Reese Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Insomnia, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Spanish, Urdu and Vietnamese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.