Dr. Sanjay Adhia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjay Adhia, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from MS Ramaiah Tchg Hosp and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Tirr Memorial Hermann1333 Moursund St Ste D104, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-5942Tuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pm
Drstrandz LLC5826 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 665-9000
Sanjay Adhia MD Professional Association1800 Saint James Pl Ste 306, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 338-9090
Jester 4 TDCJ Psyhiatric Unit4 JESTER RD, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 277-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Self Pay
excellent forensic psychiatrist
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1467658930
- OHSU
- UT Health Science Center Houston
- MS Ramaiah Tchg Hosp
- Brain Injury Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Adhia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adhia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adhia.
