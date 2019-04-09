See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Sanjay Adhia, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sanjay Adhia, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from MS Ramaiah Tchg Hosp and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Adhia works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Tirr Memorial Hermann
    1333 Moursund St Ste D104, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-5942
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Drstrandz LLC
    5826 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 665-9000
    Sanjay Adhia MD Professional Association
    1800 Saint James Pl Ste 306, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 338-9090
    Jester 4 TDCJ Psyhiatric Unit
    4 JESTER RD, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 277-3700

Hospital Affiliations
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine Abuse Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Independent Medical Examination Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Self Pay

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2019
    excellent forensic psychiatrist
    — Apr 09, 2019
    About Dr. Sanjay Adhia, MD

    • Forensic Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1467658930
    Education & Certifications

    • OHSU
    • UT Health Science Center Houston
    • MS Ramaiah Tchg Hosp
    • Brain Injury Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
