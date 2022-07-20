Dr. Sanjai Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjai Shukla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjai Shukla, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Reno Orthopedic Center555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-3040Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Shukla replaced my knee in May. I was unsure of what to expect, but it was a positive experience. The care was great: personable, professional, and caring. As I went through the healing process, every day saw improvement. I never realized how bad my knee had become. until a couple of weeks after surgery, I was walking better than I had in years! Dr. Shukla's knee replacement has corrected so many of the bad behaviors I had acquired over the years. I am looking forward to getting ouT and walking again with good posture, more agility and no pain. Thank you, Dr. Shukla.
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1134266497
- Rush University
- Duke University
- University of Utah
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block, Somatic and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shukla speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.