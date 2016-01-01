See All Ophthalmologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Sanjai Jalaj, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Sanjai Jalaj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Columbia University Harkness Eye Institute

Dr. Jalaj works at Marano Eye Care Center (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Matthew J. Marano Jr MD LLC
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 209, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-0100
    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-0100

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Corneal Ulcer
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Corneal Ulcer
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Dr. Sanjai Jalaj, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1437545191
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University Harkness Eye Institute
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jalaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jalaj works at Marano Eye Care Center (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Jalaj’s profile.

    Dr. Jalaj has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jalaj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

