Dr. Naheed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saniya Naheed, MD
Overview
Dr. Saniya Naheed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Naheed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Texas At Dallasthe800 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 883-2747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naheed?
About Dr. Saniya Naheed, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316167844
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naheed works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Naheed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naheed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.