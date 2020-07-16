Dr. Rehmatullah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanila Rehmatullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanila Rehmatullah, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Rehmatullah works at
Locations
-
1
The Brookdale Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5607Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehmatullah?
Amazing
About Dr. Sanila Rehmatullah, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1831264555
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehmatullah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehmatullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehmatullah works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehmatullah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehmatullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehmatullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehmatullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.