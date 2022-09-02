Overview

Dr. Sanila Rana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Rana works at Midtown Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.