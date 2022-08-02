Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from St George University and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Wound Therapy and Hyperbaric Services6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 104, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 436-6450
Sanil Thomas, MD9116 SW 51st Rd Ste A103, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 436-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas is patient and kind. Very approachable, very intelligent. Highly recommend, he took care of my family member, provided the best care and continual comfort. A wonderful man and doctor
About Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Malayalam
- 1548239270
Education & Certifications
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- Mountain Side Hospital
- Mountain Side Hospital
- St George University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Malayalam.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.