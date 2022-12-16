Dr. Sanija Bajramovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajramovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanija Bajramovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanija Bajramovic, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Sanija Bajramovic M.d. Sc30 N Michigan Ave Ste 1108, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 340-6677
Chicago Lakeshore Medical Ass676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1745, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I love her. She is caring and shows genuine interest me and my concerns. She takes the time to provide clear instructions. And the office staff could not be more helpful. My highest recommendation.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851341705
- SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bajramovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajramovic accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajramovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajramovic works at
Dr. Bajramovic has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajramovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajramovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajramovic.
