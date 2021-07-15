See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Saniea Majid, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Saniea Majid, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Saniea Majid, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, East Orange General Hospital, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Majid works at BIBI Metabolic and Bariatric Services (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bibi Metabolic and Bariatric Services LLC
    65 E Northfield Rd Ste K, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 891-2865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • East Orange General Hospital
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intragastric Balloon System Insertion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Majid?

Jul 15, 2021
I had my first appointment yesterday and the staff were all great. Everything was explained to me and I never felt rushed. I really hope Dr Majid is able to do my surgery as we do have a very tight time frame. Would recommend Dr Majid and her team.
Roger Kreager — Jul 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Saniea Majid, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saniea Majid, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Majid to family and friends

Dr. Majid's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Majid

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saniea Majid, MD.

About Dr. Saniea Majid, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Urdu
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932344348
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Minimally Invasive , Bariatric and Robotic Surgery Fellowship, University of California in San Diego, California
Fellowship
Residency
  • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
Residency
Internship
  • General Surgery Intern, Brown University, Providence, RI|Rhode Island Hospital - Brown University
Internship
Medical Education
  • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Saniea Majid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Majid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Majid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Majid works at BIBI Metabolic and Bariatric Services (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Majid’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Majid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Saniea Majid, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.