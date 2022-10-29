Dr. Sania Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sania Raza, MD
Overview
Dr. Sania Raza, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Raza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward Medical Group177 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 646-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raza?
Explains things so you get it, cancer is scary but she makes me feel confident! She is incredibly trustworthy and truly cares about her patients! So happy I was matched with her during this incredibly scary journey.
About Dr. Sania Raza, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1396974457
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Raza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.