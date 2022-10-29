See All Hematologists in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Sania Raza, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sania Raza, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Raza works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Medical Group
    177 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Neutropenia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Sania Raza, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396974457
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sania Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Raza works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Raza’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

