Dr. Sangwoo Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangwoo Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Diabetes and Endocrinology17415 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sangwoo Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1164476404
Education & Certifications
- NYH-Cornell Med Ctr
- NYH-Cornell Med Ctr
- Winthrop U Hosp
- Brown University Medical School
- Ophthalmology
