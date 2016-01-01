Overview

Dr. Sangwoo Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lee works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Diabetes and Endocrinology in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.