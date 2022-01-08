Dr. Sangtae Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangtae Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangtae Park, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Northshore University Healthsystem2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 503-3000
Jeffrey M Ignatoff1000 Central St Ste 720, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 475-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Park back in 2017 and today I saw him for BPH related issue. He always is very patient/kind and takes time to listen and understand. Whenever I meet him for some medical issues, I always end up leaving his office with big smile - very satisfied. I highly recommend Dr. Park.
About Dr. Sangtae Park, MD
- Urology
- English, French and Korean
- 1356300487
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center
- San Francisco-Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco-Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks French and Korean.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.