Overview

Dr. Sangmin Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Miami-Miller School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.