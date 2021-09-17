See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sangmin Lee, MD

Hematology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sangmin Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Miami-Miller School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic and-or Myeloproliferative Disease Chevron Icon
Myelogenous Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 17, 2021
    I had abnormal blood test. He explained it to me well Never examined me I guess he knew what he is doing
    — Sep 17, 2021
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Sangmin Lee, MD

    • Hematology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1144423237
    Education & Certifications

    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
    • University Of Alabama At Birmingham Hospital
    • University Of Miami-Miller School Of Medicine
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sangmin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

