Dr. Sangjin Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangjin Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
Maryland Center for Neurology and Sleep1412 Crain Hwy N Ste 6A, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-1744
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician. He was awesome.
About Dr. Sangjin Oh, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1316966179
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Med Center
- Mercy Med Center
- St Louis University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oh speaks Korean.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
