Dr. Sangita Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sangita Mohan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from King Georges Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Locations
Sanford Medical Group PA1621 W 1ST ST, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 322-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sangita Mohan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104832062
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- King Georges Medical College
