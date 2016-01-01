See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Sangik Oh, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sangik Oh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Oh works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 272-8664
  2. 2
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Francis
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 130, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 835-5340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Nausea




Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Nausea
  
Anal or Rectal Pain
Diarrhea
  
Hiatal Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Constipation
Food Allergy
Anemia
  
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gallstones
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Celiac Disease
Colon Cancer
Dehydration
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hepatitis A
Ileus
  
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Pancreatic Cancer
Pouchitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Stomal Ulcer

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades


  

About Dr. Sangik Oh, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology

Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience

Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean

NPI Number
  • 1679550867

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
Residency
  • Rhode Island Hospital. Brown University
Internship
  • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sangik Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

