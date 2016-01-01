Dr. Sangik Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangik Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sangik Oh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Oh works at
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-8664
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Francis34503 9th Ave S Ste 130, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 835-5340
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- Rhode Island Hospital. Brown University
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oh speaks Korean.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
