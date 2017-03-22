Dr. Sanghyun Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons
- NY
- Flushing
- Dr. Sanghyun Kim, MD
Dr. Sanghyun Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanghyun Kim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Surgical Associates13516 Roosevelt Ave Ste 3, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Surgical Associates5 E 98th St Ste D, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
3
Mount Sinai Doctors10 Union Sq E Frnt 2, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Anal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Anal Warts
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Botox® Injection
- View other providers who treat Bowel Resection
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Colon Mass
- View other providers who treat Colon Polyp
- View other providers who treat Colon Stricture
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
- View other providers who treat Cyst Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Fecal Impaction Removal
- View other providers who treat Fecal Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoid Removal
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoid Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Colon Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopy
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Tumor Ablation, Liver
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Pruritus Ani
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Rigid Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Surgery, Robotic Assisted
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
After 2 Dr. visits in Hartford, CT my issue was never addressed properly. Attending college in NYC, I found Dr. Kim, a preferred in network doctor. He was so knowledgeable, explained everything to me & my parents then scheduled surgery. He took the time to understand my busy schedule & the need to heal quick. He performed amazing surgery! The post op time he spent explaining the entire process to my family & me was beyond amazing. I highly recommend him & I'm grateful we found him!
About Dr. Sanghyun Kim, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1457328569
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.