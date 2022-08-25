Dr. Sangeethapriya Duraiswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duraiswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeethapriya Duraiswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangeethapriya Duraiswamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prosper, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.
Dr. Duraiswamy works at
Locations
-
1
Prosper Ste. 2101970 W University Dr Ste 210, Prosper, TX 75078 Directions (469) 980-2710
-
2
Centennial Medical Center4401 Coit Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 980-2710
-
3
Southwestern Perinatal Associates4461 Coit Rd Ste 105, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 980-2708
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duraiswamy?
This was my forth visit to Dr. Duraiswamy. She is a very thorough, compassionate, and a good listener. Her staff is the best in the business. I would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Sangeethapriya Duraiswamy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1578754750
Education & Certifications
- Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duraiswamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duraiswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duraiswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duraiswamy works at
Dr. Duraiswamy has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duraiswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Duraiswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duraiswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duraiswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duraiswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.