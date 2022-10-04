Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Kolluri works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Cancer Centers - Kyle1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 150, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 505-5500
-
2
Austin Cancer Centers - Park900 E 30th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 505-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolluri?
Just the best. She will explain your procedure and gives you the best support.
About Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO
- Breast Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790096543
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolluri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolluri works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.