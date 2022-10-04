Overview

Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Kolluri works at Austin Cancer Centers in Kyle, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.