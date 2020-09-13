Overview

Dr. Sangeeth Pai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pai works at New Mexico Primary Care in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.