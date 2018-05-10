Dr. Sangeeta Saikia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saikia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeeta Saikia, MD
Dr. Sangeeta Saikia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital - Guwahati|Gauhati Medical College, Gauhati University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 625, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 776-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saikia listens to her patience. I highly recommend her as your cardiologist. She will continue to dig until she finds out what is wrong. She along with her nurse Crystal are a magnificent team!
About Dr. Sangeeta Saikia, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Assamese, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
- Female
- 1174605497
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School|University of Texas Medical School at Houston - Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- University of Missouri|University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Gauhati Medical College and Hospital - Guwahati|Gauhati Medical College, Gauhati University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Dr. Saikia has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saikia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saikia speaks Assamese, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.
