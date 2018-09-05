See All Pediatricians in Tustin, CA
Dr. Sangeeta Patel, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sangeeta Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Marathwada University / S.R.T.R. Medical College and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Patel works at Doctors For Kids in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Docs 4 Kids
    13372 Newport Ave Ste B, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 544-3430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 05, 2018
    We have had great experiences with Dr. Patel. Over the 7 years we have had many surprises at night with sick little ones... and we were always fortunate to schedule an appointment the same day.
    Khloetroy3 in Placentia — Sep 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sangeeta Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1386682177
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chldrns Hosp of NJ - NJ Med Sch U Med
    Internship
    • University Med Dent NJ-NJ Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • Marathwada University / S.R.T.R. Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sangeeta Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

