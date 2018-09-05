Overview

Dr. Sangeeta Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Marathwada University / S.R.T.R. Medical College and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Patel works at Doctors For Kids in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.