Dr. Sangeeta Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeeta Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangeeta Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Marathwada University / S.R.T.R. Medical College and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Docs 4 Kids13372 Newport Ave Ste B, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 544-3430
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
We have had great experiences with Dr. Patel. Over the 7 years we have had many surprises at night with sick little ones... and we were always fortunate to schedule an appointment the same day.
About Dr. Sangeeta Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1386682177
Education & Certifications
- Chldrns Hosp of NJ - NJ Med Sch U Med
- University Med Dent NJ-NJ Med Sch
- Marathwada University / S.R.T.R. Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.