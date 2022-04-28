See All Interventional Cardiologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University; Bapt Med Ctr

Dr. Mandapaka works at CAMC Cardiology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Cardiology
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 101, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Braxton County Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
PTCA - Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 28, 2022
    Highly recommend her Works very hard for the patient and communicates well with family Very thankful for her help
    — Apr 28, 2022
    About Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English
    • 1932309291
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University; Bapt Med Ctr
    • University FL; Shands Hosp
    • St Michaels Med Ctr; Seton Hall University
    • Interventional Cardiology
