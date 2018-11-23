Overview

Dr. Sangeeta Gulati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Gulati works at University Gastroenterology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.