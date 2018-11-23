Dr. Sangeeta Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeeta Gulati, MD
Dr. Sangeeta Gulati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Gulati works at
University Gastroenterology1928 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 588-6121
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gulati is a very professional, intelligent and caring professional. She is always patient to explain everything and she is one of the most intelligent, up do date doctors that I have ever known.
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1255418315
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
