Dr. Chitlu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangeeta Chitlu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangeeta Chitlu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA.
Locations
Sterling Behavioral Health Serv20905 Professional Plz Ste 220, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 858-9841
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chitlu has been working with my son and has been extremely careful and delicate with her Medical suggestions and has helped my son get through tough times. She is personable but all business because she recognizes the importance of her decisions with her clients.
About Dr. Sangeeta Chitlu, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1336342195
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chitlu accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitlu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chitlu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chitlu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitlu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitlu.
