Dr. Sangeeta Bhattacharya, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Dr. Sangeeta Bhattacharya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Bhattacharya works at CHRISTIANACAREHEALTHSYSTEM in Newark, DE.

    Heath Care Center At Christiana At Map 2
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1250, Newark, DE 19713 (302) 623-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Esophagitis
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 31, 2016
    I met Dr. Bhattacharya for the first time at the Christiana Health Care, because my family physician was not available. She was quick to find the route cause of my health problem and instructed me how to treat myself using a certain medication. Being a scientist, I quickly realized that she is a very bright person and physician. I found that she received her B.S. and M.D. degrees from Johns Hopkins. I heard that only several of Hopkins graduates are accepted to Hopkins Medical School each year.
    Ted Lee in Bear, DE — Jul 31, 2016
    About Dr. Sangeeta Bhattacharya, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Bengali
    • 1912984287
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhattacharya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharya works at CHRISTIANACAREHEALTHSYSTEM in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Bhattacharya’s profile.

    Dr. Bhattacharya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

