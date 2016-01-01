Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Locations
Psychological Care Associates PC92 Montvale Ave Ste 2450, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 646-0500
- 2 1 Meeting House Rd Ste 3, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (413) 203-6922
Jeffrey P Gilbard, M.d.12 Alfred St Ste 200, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 646-0500
Cambridge Health Alliance26 Central St, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 665-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banerjee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banerjee accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banerjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banerjee has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banerjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banerjee speaks Bengali.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banerjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banerjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.