Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Banerjee works at Champaign Dental Group in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Chelmsford, MA, Woburn, MA and Somerville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.